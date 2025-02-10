Explosions in Russia on February 10 — Drones attacked the Afip refinery

Explosions in Russia. Illustrative photo: screenshot from the video

On the night of February 10, unidentified drones attacked Krasnodar and the Afip oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Territory. The company has an annual capacity of 6.25 million tons of oil.

This was announced by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

Explosions in Russia on February 10

Kovalenko explained that the Afip oil refinery is one of Russia's most important refineries with a capacity of 6.25 million tons of oil per year. According to him, it plays a strategic role in providing fuel for Russian military equipment, especially in the southern direction.

"Its location in the Krasnodar Territory makes it an important logistics center for the supply of diesel fuel and aviation kerosene used by the army. Therefore, the Afip oil refinery is not only an industrial facility, but also an important element of Russia's military infrastructure," Kovalenko said.

It should be noted that the Russians complained about last night's drone attack. The Defense Ministry of the terrorist country reported that 15 drones were allegedly shot down over Russia overnight.

At the same time, local residents posted a video of the fire on the Internet and reported that the debris of the drone allegedly fell on houses as a result of air defense operations.

As a reminder, Ukrainian drones attacked a Lukoil oil depot in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation. The attacked refinery was the fourth largest in Russia.

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Special Operations Forces, successfully attacked one of the largest oil refineries in Russia. The Ryazan thermal power also came under attack.