Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Kstovo, Russia - video and photos of the fire

Fire at a refinery in Kstovo. Photo: social networks

On the night of January 29, Ukrainian drones attacked a Lukoil oil depot in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation. The attacked refinery was the fourth largest in Russia.

This was reported by NV's intelligence sources.

A fire broke out at a refinery in Kstovo, Russia

The smoke from the fire. Photo: social networks

The refinery, which provided fuel to the Russian army, was heavily damaged by at least four hits.

According to Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council, the attacked refinery is one of the largest in Russia, capable of processing 15 to 17 million tonnes of oil a year.

It ensured the production of strategically important fuels and lubricants for the Russian army, including gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, and bitumen.

"It can be described as the fourth largest in Russia. It produces petrol, diesel, aviation kerosene and bitumen. It is important to the Russian army", said Kovalenko.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have recently successfully attacked one of the largest oil refineries in Russia. The Ryazan thermal power also came under attack.

Meanwhile, analysts at the Institute for War Studies said that Russia would reinforce air defense at strategically important facilities.