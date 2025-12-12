Russian An-26 aircraft. Illustrative photo: Russian media

Ukrainian forces struck the "Kacha" military airfield near Sevastopol. The result of the attack was the destruction of a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft and casualties among Russian personnel.

This was reported by monitoring channels and the resistance movement "Atesh."

A precise strike on Kacha

The first reports of the aircraft loss came from a Russian Telegram channel that covers the daily life of the occupiers’ military aviation. Russia’s official authorities, as usual, remain silent. However, specialized enemy resources did not attempt to hide the truth.

The information was later supplemented by Crimean partisans. The "Atesh" movement stated that its agents had provided "serious assistance to the Defense Forces of Ukraine" in organizing the operation. Earlier in the day, underground activists had warned that military facilities in Sevastopol and Kacha were under threat.

Russian losses in Crimea

The damage was not limited to equipment. Social media accounts linked to the enemy are spreading information about numerous casualties among Russian troops.

In particular, reports mention killed and wounded helicopter pilots who were based at the airfield. Exact figures remain unknown, as the occupation administration in Crimea is blocking the release of information.

