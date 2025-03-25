Third countries could be monitoring ceasefire at the Black Sea and energy infrastructure in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has made a statement on monitoring the implementation of agreements to halt attacks at sea and in the energy sector. According to him, third countries can be involved.

The Ukrainian leader said this at a press conference on Tuesday, March 25.

Who will be monitoring the ceasefire

"We have agreed with the American side that we can involve third parties in addition to the United States," Zelensky said.

According to him, someone from Europe or Turkey can monitor the situation at sea, and the Middle East countries can monitor energy security.

The Head of State added that these are separate technical issues.

