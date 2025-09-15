Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 15 September 2025 22:13
China warns of strong retaliation if NATO imposes sanctions
Lin Jian. Photo: Reuters

Beijing has responded to U.S. calls for sanctions not only against Russia but also China, saying the government is prepared to deliver a "resolute response" if NATO countries impose restrictions.

The statement was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

China urges U.S. and NATO not to interfere in ties with Russia

Lin said China’s cooperation with the world — including Russia — is "legitimate, lawful, and impeccable."

"The actions of the U.S. are a typical example of unilateral bullying and economic coercion, seriously undermining international trade rules and threatening the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains. The facts show that coercion and pressure are unpopular and will not solve any problems," the spokesperson said.

He also stressed that China’s position on the war in Ukraine remains unchanged.

"China’s position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out. From day one, China has maintained an objective and impartial stance, advocating peace and dialogue," Lin stated.

Beijing warned that if NATO or the U.S. impose tariffs or sanctions on China, it will respond firmly.

"China firmly opposes deliberate attacks and the abuse of illegal unilateral sanctions and so-called ‘long-arm jurisdiction’ against China. If China’s legitimate rights and interests are harmed, we will take resolute countermeasures and firmly safeguard our sovereignty, security, and development interests," Lin said.

Read also: 

Trump calls Russia the aggressor in Ukraine war for first time

Russia tests Europe's response to drone attacks — ISW reports

Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
