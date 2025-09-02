Xi Jinping and Putin meet in Beijing, sign over 20 agreements

Xi and Putin meet in Beijing — was Ukraine mentioned
The first official meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Beijing concluded as the main event of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, starting with expanded talks involving both delegations, followed by private negotiations and the signing of dozens of agreements.
Putin and Xi confirm partnership between their countries
During the meeting, the Chinese leader welcomed the Russian dictator, referring to him as an "old friend." Xi Jinping also emphasized that China-Russia relations have withstood the test of numerous changes in the global order.
He further spoke about joint events marking the anniversaries of the end of World War II, calling them a "good tradition" and a symbol of the two nations’ shared responsibility.
Vladimir Putin, in turn, thanked Xi Jinping "for the warm welcome" and also addressed the Chinese leader as a "dear friend." He stated that the level of relations between Moscow and Beijing is at an "unprecedented high" and recalled the Soviet-Chinese "brotherhood in arms" during World War II. Xi Jinping, for his part, reaffirmed China’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with Russia in the name of development, support for international justice, and the creation of a "fair and rational system of global governance."
Did Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping discuss Ukraine
Although no specific statements about the war in Ukraine were made during the talks, Bloomberg notes that, speaking at the SCO summit, Xi Jinping called on member countries to "oppose the mentality of the Cold War and bloc confrontation," which could be seen as a veiled message to the United States.
In addition to political statements, the meeting concluded with the signing of more than 20 cooperation agreements. China and Russia will collaborate in energy, artificial intelligence, and other sectors.
Notably, Chinese television also reported an agreement to establish a new development bank, a project that Beijing has been promoting since 2010.
