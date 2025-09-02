Xi Jinping and Putin meet in Beijing, sign over 20 agreements

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters

The first official meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Beijing concluded as the main event of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, starting with expanded talks involving both delegations, followed by private negotiations and the signing of dozens of agreements.

This was reported by Reuters.

Putin and Xi confirm partnership between their countries

During the meeting, the Chinese leader welcomed the Russian dictator, referring to him as an "old friend." Xi Jinping also emphasized that China-Russia relations have withstood the test of numerous changes in the global order.

He further spoke about joint events marking the anniversaries of the end of World War II, calling them a "good tradition" and a symbol of the two nations’ shared responsibility.

Vladimir Putin, in turn, thanked Xi Jinping "for the warm welcome" and also addressed the Chinese leader as a "dear friend." He stated that the level of relations between Moscow and Beijing is at an "unprecedented high" and recalled the Soviet-Chinese "brotherhood in arms" during World War II. Xi Jinping, for his part, reaffirmed China’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with Russia in the name of development, support for international justice, and the creation of a "fair and rational system of global governance."