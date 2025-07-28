Thailand, Cambodia agree to full ceasefire after clashes

Meeting of the heads of government of Cambodia and Thailand. Photo: X/Samdech Thipadei HUN MANET

Cambodia and Thailand reached an unconditional ceasefire on Monday, July 28. Both countries will stop fighting at midnight local time.

Thai News writes about it.

Conflict between Cambodia and Thailand

Thus, the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, and the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, Phumtham Wechayachai, held talks in Malaysia. At the meeting, the parties agreed to an unconditional ceasefire at midnight.

Thailand & Combodia are at war



Thai Forces launched airstrikes targeting the Royal Cambodian Army HQs after a Thai Army soldier lost his leg in a landmine explosion

Khmer forces retaliated with missiles targeting Thai civilian areas killing 2 locals

Heavy clashes underway in IB. pic.twitter.com/YfVQgiLNzy — Subcontinental Defender 🛃 (@Anti_Separatist) July 24, 2025

As is known, the conflict between the countries erupted last Thursday after a landmine explosion injured five Thai soldiers near the border with Cambodia.

Thailand carried out airstrikes on Cambodia. Royal Thai Air Force carried out massive #airstrikes. 2 Cambodian military posts destroyed Brigade H.Q also destroyed in attack. Border tension has now turned into open war.#ThailandCambodia #ThailandStartedTheWar #cambodiaopnedfire pic.twitter.com/YX26c5ETpd — Nikita Sareen (@NikitaS_Live) July 24, 2025

At the time, both sides accused each other of beginning the conflict, which left at least 35 people dead and more than 260,000 displaced.

#ไทยกัมพูชา #กองทัพบก #กองทัพอากาศ #ThailandCambodia



Cambodia attacked Gas station and Military base in Thailand



Claims that Thailand began shelling first and even dropped air bombs using F‑16 pic.twitter.com/toAfRxAV8P — Killer Cool ⚡ (@Killercool63) July 24, 2025

Earlier, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, threatened Cambodia and Thailand with not concluding trade deals with them if the conflict continues.

As a reminder, on July 24, fighting broke out between Cambodian and Thai troops in the disputed area near the Ta Muen Thom temple.

Ukrainian-made T-84 "Oplot" tanks were also spotted in the fighting between Thailand and Cambodia.