Cambodia, Thailand reach ceasefire after border clashes

Cambodia, Thailand reach ceasefire after border clashes

Publication time 28 July 2025 23:00
Thailand, Cambodia agree to full ceasefire after clashes
Meeting of the heads of government of Cambodia and Thailand. Photo: X/Samdech Thipadei HUN MANET

Cambodia and Thailand reached an unconditional ceasefire on Monday, July 28. Both countries will stop fighting at midnight local time.

Thai News writes about it.

Conflict between Cambodia and Thailand

Thus, the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, and the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, Phumtham Wechayachai, held talks in Malaysia. At the meeting, the parties agreed to an unconditional ceasefire at midnight.

As is known, the conflict between the countries erupted last Thursday after a landmine explosion injured five Thai soldiers near the border with Cambodia.

At the time, both sides accused each other of beginning the conflict, which left at least 35 people dead and more than 260,000 displaced.

Earlier, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, threatened Cambodia and Thailand with not concluding trade deals with them if the conflict continues.

As a reminder, on July 24, fighting broke out between Cambodian and Thai troops in the disputed area near the Ta Muen Thom temple.

Ukrainian-made T-84 "Oplot" tanks were also spotted in the fighting between Thailand and Cambodia.

