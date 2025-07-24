Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportFoodHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Clashes erupt between Thailand and Cambodia near disputed temple

Clashes erupt between Thailand and Cambodia near disputed temple

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 July 2025 18:59
Thailand and Cambodia clash near Ta Muen Thom temple, at least 12 killed
A damaged hospital after Cambodian artillery shelling of Surin province in Thailand. Photo: AP

Fighting broke out between Thailand and Cambodia on Thursday, July 24. The conflict began in a disputed area near the Ta Muen Thom temple.

It was reported by Reuters.

Advertisement

Fighting between Thailand and Cambodia

The parties used heavy weapons, "Grad", artillery, mortars, RPGs, and F-16s.

It is known that a Thai F-16 fighter jet struck a military target in Cambodia. At least 12 people are known to have died, including 11 civilians.

Both countries blamed each other for starting the clash. Thailand closed its border with Cambodia.

"We used air power against military targets as planned," Thai army deputy spokesman Richa Suksuwanon said.

The Cambodian Defense Ministry noted that planes dropped two bombs on the roads. It strongly condemned Thailand's military aggression.

The clashes began after Thailand recalled its ambassador from Cambodia and announced the expulsion of a Cambodian diplomat from Bangkok. The reason was the injury of the second Thai soldier in a week, who lost a limb as a result of a mine explosion. According to Bangkok, it was recently planted in the disputed border area.

"The Thai army condemns Cambodia for using weapons to attack civilians in Thailand. Thailand is ready to defend its sovereignty and our people from inhumane acts," it is said in the country's Armed Forces' statement.

The Cambodian Foreign Ministry called the Thai airstrikes "unprovoked" and appealed to Bangkok to withdraw its troops. The Ministry also called for refraining from further steps that could escalate the conflict.

As a reminder, in May, Thailand introduced new rules for the entry of foreigners. Tourists must fill out an electronic TDAC arrival card.

And recently, Israeli troops attacked the Syrian Ministry of Defense. The moment of the strike was captured on video.

Thailand conflict shelling planes attack
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information