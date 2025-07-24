Thailand and Cambodia clash near Ta Muen Thom temple, at least 12 killed

A damaged hospital after Cambodian artillery shelling of Surin province in Thailand. Photo: AP

Fighting broke out between Thailand and Cambodia on Thursday, July 24. The conflict began in a disputed area near the Ta Muen Thom temple.

It was reported by Reuters.

#ไทยกัมพูชา #กองทัพบก #กองทัพอากาศ #ThailandCambodia



Cambodia attacked Gas station and Military base in Thailand



Claims that Thailand began shelling first and even dropped air bombs using F‑16 pic.twitter.com/toAfRxAV8P — Killer Cool ⚡ (@Killercool63) July 24, 2025

Fighting between Thailand and Cambodia

The parties used heavy weapons, "Grad", artillery, mortars, RPGs, and F-16s.

It is known that a Thai F-16 fighter jet struck a military target in Cambodia. At least 12 people are known to have died, including 11 civilians.

Thailand carried out airstrikes on Cambodia. Royal Thai Air Force carried out massive #airstrikes. 2 Cambodian military posts destroyed Brigade H.Q also destroyed in attack. Border tension has now turned into open war.#ThailandCambodia #ThailandStartedTheWar #cambodiaopnedfire pic.twitter.com/YX26c5ETpd — Nikita Sareen (@NikitaS_Live) July 24, 2025

Both countries blamed each other for starting the clash. Thailand closed its border with Cambodia.

"We used air power against military targets as planned," Thai army deputy spokesman Richa Suksuwanon said.

Thailand was hit by Cambodian Rockets. Cambodian forces target Thai civilian, school and hospital around Thai-Cambodia border. Cambodia invades Thailand due to natural resource and valued archaeological sites.



pic.twitter.com/loQlD2WtQg — LuxEtVeritus (@personalstuffs) July 24, 2025

The Cambodian Defense Ministry noted that planes dropped two bombs on the roads. It strongly condemned Thailand's military aggression.

The clashes began after Thailand recalled its ambassador from Cambodia and announced the expulsion of a Cambodian diplomat from Bangkok. The reason was the injury of the second Thai soldier in a week, who lost a limb as a result of a mine explosion. According to Bangkok, it was recently planted in the disputed border area.

Thailand & Combodia are at war



Thai Forces launched airstrikes targeting the Royal Cambodian Army HQs after a Thai Army soldier lost his leg in a landmine explosion

Khmer forces retaliated with missiles targeting Thai civilian areas killing 2 locals

Heavy clashes underway in IB. pic.twitter.com/YfVQgiLNzy — Subcontinental Defender 🛃 (@Anti_Separatist) July 24, 2025

"The Thai army condemns Cambodia for using weapons to attack civilians in Thailand. Thailand is ready to defend its sovereignty and our people from inhumane acts," it is said in the country's Armed Forces' statement.

👉Amid ongoing conflicts in West Asia, Europe, and Africa, a new clash erupted this morning between Cambodia and Thailand.



Along the border, Royal Thai Air Force F-16 "Fighting Falcons" launched a wave of airstrikes against Cambodian Armed Forces positions. pic.twitter.com/p3nEENBl0U — Anmol (@anmol_kaundilya) July 24, 2025

The Cambodian Foreign Ministry called the Thai airstrikes "unprovoked" and appealed to Bangkok to withdraw its troops. The Ministry also called for refraining from further steps that could escalate the conflict.

