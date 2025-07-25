Ukrainian T-84 Oplot tanks appear in Thailand–Cambodia border conflict

Ukrainian T-84 "Oplot" tank. Photo: UkrOboronProm

Thailand has used Ukrainian-made T-84 Oplot main battle tanks for the first time in combat operations against Cambodia. Ukrainian tanks fired on Cambodian military positions.

It is reported by Defence-blog.

Everything we know about the participation of the T-84 "Oplot" in battles

Local media and defense observers in Thailand report that the Royal Thai Army has used tanks in an assault on Cambodian military positions in an area near the Thai-Cambodian border.

Sompong Nondhasa, a prominent Thai defense commentator, posted online: "Oplot cavalry—the knights of the battlefield—have now entered the fight. This afternoon, the Royal Thai Army deployed Oplot tanks to fire on Cambodian forces near the base of Phra Wihan…".

How many "Oplots" are there in Thailand?

Thailand ordered 49 units in 2011 under a contract with the Kharkiv Design Bureau. The T-84 Oplot is a significantly upgraded version of the Soviet T-80, designed and manufactured in Ukraine.

The tanks are equipped with advanced fire control systems, composite armor, and a 125 mm smoothbore gun. Earlier, representatives of the Thai Ministry of Defense called the Oplot the most modern tank in service with the Royal Thai Army.

Earlier, it was reported that fighting broke out between Thailand and Cambodia on Thursday, July 24. The conflict began in a disputed area near the Ta Muen Thom temple.

