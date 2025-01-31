Explosions in Volgograd on January 31 — refineries and oil depots attacked

Light from the explosion in Volgograd. Photo: rosmedia

On the night of Friday, January 31, drones attacked the area of an oil refinery and oil depot in Volgograd. Russians claim that these were allegedly Ukrainian drones.

This was reported by the BBC via Telegram.

Explosions in Volgograd

According to locals, the drones attacked the area of an oil refinery, a thermal power plant, and an oil depot.

"It's horrible, the whole apartment shook," the Russian woman wrote on social media.

She said that she was in the Krasnoarmeysky district, where the LUKOIL Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery is located.

It is known that this refinery covers a large area of several square kilometers and is located in an industrial zone. A large oil depot, the Volgograd thermal power plant, and a number of other enterprises are located nearby.

Implications for the Russian refinery

Volgograd Region Governor Andrey Bocharov confirmed the attack on the oil refinery. According to him, the wreckage of a drone allegedly fell there.

"As a result of the fall of the wreckage of one of the UAVs, a fire broke out in the area of the oil refinery, which was promptly extinguished. One injured refinery worker was hospitalized," Bocharov said.

On January 30, powerful explosions were heard in the Bryansk region of Russia. NASA Firms confirmed a fire near the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Also, on January 29, drones of Security Service and Special Operations Forces of Ukraine hit the Andreapol oil pumping station and the Russian Armed Forces missile arsenal in Tver region.