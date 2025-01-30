Fire on Druzhba oil pipeline — NASA confirms fire in Bryansk region

Fire in Russia. Photo: Russian media

According to the NASA Firms Service, fires have indeed broken out in Russia’s Bryansk region near the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline. The flames broke out after an attack on an oil station at night on January 30, which is located in the region.

NASA Firms reported it.

Fire near the Druzhba oil pipeline

Another fire was reported near the town of Unecha, which, according to preliminary information, is connected to gas or oil infrastructure.

According to the Russian sources, the distribution station of the Transneft-Druzhba oil pipeline was hit by two missiles. Despite the explosions and fire, there were no reports of casualties.

In addition, overnight, Russian Telegram channels reported seven launches of Himars missiles at the Russian border areas, one of which was shot down in Kursk region, near Korenevsky district.

Other Russian media reported about a drone attack that caused a fire at the Novozybkov oil pumping station, which is part of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

