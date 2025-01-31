The first conclusions of the investigation into the US plane crash are revealed

The wreckage of the plane. Photo: NYT

On January 30, a plane crash occurred near the US capital, Washington, DC: a civilian plane collided with a helicopter, killing people. Today, the first conclusions of the investigation into the crash and a new video of the moment of the collision have been released.

The New York Times reports it.

The plane crash near Washington on January 30

According to the preliminary data of the investigation, the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, piloted by an experienced female pilot with 500 hours of flight time, was flying 30 meters above the approved "corridor".

It is said in the article that the pilots of the American Airlines civilian aircraft did not see the helicopter while turning to the runway. At the same time, there was only one employee in the Air Traffic Control Tower because another had left work early.

As a result, he had to monitor the aircraft and the helicopter at the same time and was unable to separate them. The helicopter pilot saw the plane and was ordered to fly behind it, but did not follow the planned route.

As a reminder, Russian figure skaters and coaches died in the plane crash in the United States. A total of 64 people were on board the passenger plane.

And the President of the United States Donald Trump named those responsible for the collision of a civilian plane and a helicopter near Washington.

In addition, experts recovered black boxes from the aircraft at the crash site.