Airplane crash in Washington on January 30 — black boxes will be analyzed

The aftermath of a plane crash in the United States. Photo: U.S. Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Black boxes were recovered from the plane that collided with a military helicopter in Washington, DC. These are the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder.

This was reported by the press service of the NTSB laboratory on the social network X on Friday, January 31.

"Black boxes" of the plane

The recovered data will be analyzed at the NTSB laboratory, which is located about 1.6 kilometers from the crash site.

"NTSB investigators have recovered a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder from a Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft involved in a mid-air collision at DCA yesterday. The recorders are in NTSB laboratories for evaluation," the message reads.

As a reminder, there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board, and three soldiers on board of the helicopter. As of now, no one is known to have survived the crash.

Russian media also reported that Russian athletes were on the plane at the time of the crash. A list of names was published online.