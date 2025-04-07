Shelling of Kryvyi Rih on April 4 — Medics are trying to save a wounded boy

Consequences of the shelling of Kryvyi Rih on April 4. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Doctors are fighting for the life of a four-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 4. He is currently in a hospital in Dnipro.

This was announced by the head of the intensive care unit of the regional medical center for family health in the city of Dnipro, Serhii Yehorov, on Monday, April 7,Ukrinform reports.

Doctors are trying to save the boy

"The boy, unfortunately, is seriously injured, he has a very large injury — a penetrating wound of the abdominal cavity with damage to the gallbladder, liver, spleen, intestines and stomach. He underwent another surgery, but his condition is still unstable, it is serious and requires intensive care. Probably, further surgical intervention will be necessary. He is on a ventilator and cannot breathe on his own yet. We are trying to save the child's life," emphasized Yehorov.

It is known that a seven-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in Dnipro together with him, and she is showing positive dynamics. Her condition has been stabilized and there is no threat to her life. However, the girl will need further treatment and rehabilitation.

Yehorov said that two other children who were injured in the Russian attack were also transported to the hospital.

"An eight-year-old child has an open wound to the bones of the forearm and shoulder, and a three-year-old child has a penetrating wound to the abdomen," he said.

On April 8, Ukraine initiated an OSCE meeting because of the shelling of Kryvyi Rih. It is known that the enemy killed 20 civilians.

