Albania is ready to sent troops to Ukraine

Albanian Foreign Minister Elisa Spiropali. Photo: screenshot from video

Albanian Foreign Minister Elisa Spiropali announced that her country would be joining the PURL initiative this year. She also recalled that Albania had provided Ukraine with humanitarian and military aid.

Elisa Spiropali made this announcement at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Thursday, 15 January, according to a Novyny.LIVE correspondent.

Albania will join the PURL initiative

Spiropali stressed that Albania will continue to support Ukraine within the PURL initiative and other international cooperation projects.

"As a NATO member, we have a responsibility to share the burden of defense. In 2026, we will participate in PURL and other international and cooperative efforts regarding Ukraine," she said.

Albanian troops in Ukraine

The Albanian Foreign Minister confirmed that the country is ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine.

"Regarding the security guarantees signed by Zelensky and our Prime Minister Rama last year, yes, we are ready to participate. We are aware of and analyzing the terms of this agreement," Spiropali said.

The country is currently awaiting the announcement of the agreement and the full assumption of all its responsibilities and obligations.

