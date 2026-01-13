How do sanctions against the Russian fleet work? Zelensky explains

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, and Oleh Luhovskyi, the First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Oleg Luhovskyi, the First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. One of the topics they discussed was Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet.

The president announced this on X on Tuesday, January 13.

Russia is trying to expand its tanker fleet

Luhovskyi spoke about his partners' non-public approaches to communicating with Russia, as well as their actual attitude toward Ukraine and negotiations at this stage.

According to Zelensky, all positions must be based on real prospects, and ordered the Security Service of Ukraine to provide partners with updated information on Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet.

"Due to our coordinated pressure measures – together with a number of states – against the shadow fleet, at least 20 percent of its vessels have been halted, and Russia is now trying to compensate for this loss by bringing in new tankers. All of them must be added to sanctions lists. We will continue to apply sanctions pressure on tanker crews, captains, insurers, and the entire infrastructure of the shadow fleet," Zelensky wrote.

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Ukrainian leader says the current restrictions on Russian oil exports will reduce its revenues by at least $30 billion in a year.

According to Zelensky, additional pressure will certainly increase Russia's losses. This will help reduce funding for the war.

Additionally, Ukraine will inform its partners about new schemes by Chinese companies that help Russia circumvent sanctions against the financial sector.

"The task of everyone in the world who wants this war to end must be to constrain Russia’s ability to adapt to the pressure imposed in response to this war. Effective pressure on the aggressor is the key fertilizer for driving the diplomatic process. I thank all our partners who understand the situation precisely this way and work as effectively as possible along all sanctions tracks. I thank the team of the Foreign Intelligence Service for their effective work," Zelensky added.

