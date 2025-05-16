The meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations is over

Meeting of the delegations of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey. Photo: BBC

The meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul ended on Friday, May 16. This occurred after Moscow demanded that Ukrainian troops withdraw from the temporarily occupied territories.

Sky News reports, citing a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey have concluded

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian diplomatic source told Reuters that Russia's demands at the talks were unrealistic and far exceeded previous discussions.

Specifically, the Russian delegation in Istanbul demanded that troops be withdrawn from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions in order to reach a ceasefire agreement.

According to an insider, the Russian demands included other "non-standard" clauses.

Earlier, it was reported that Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that he was ready to meet with the Russian dictator on Thursday, May 15. At the same time, he noted that the Russian delegation that arrived in Istanbul was of a very low level.

Also, Zelensky revealed the details of his meeting with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.