Zelensky was ready to meet with the Russian dictator

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from the video by the Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that he was ready to meet with the Russian dictator on Thursday, May 15. At the same time, he noted that the Russian delegation that arrived in Istanbul was of a very low level.

The Head of State said it at the plenary session of the European Political Community Summit on Friday, May 16.

Zelensky on Russia-Ukraine talks

"I was in Ankara yesterday, and thanks for the participation and hosting us to President Erdoğan, and I was ready for a direct meeting with Putin, whether in Ankara or in Istanbul. And not just for a meeting, but to resolve all the important issues, to my mind. But he didn't agree to anything," the leader of Ukraine said.

He also noted that the Russian delegation that arrived in Istanbul was of a very low level.

"None of them are people who actually make decisions in Russia. Still, I send our team to Istanbul," Zelensky noted.

Talks in Turkey — Zelensky about the priority

"Our number one priority is a full, unconditional, and honest ceasefire. This must happen immediately to stop the killing and create a solid basis for diplomacy," the President said.

In particular, he added that if Russian representatives cannot agree to at least this, to a ceasefire, to this incredibly important step, "then it will be 100% clear that Putin continues to undermine diplomacy."

Zelensky confirmed that the main issue for Ukraine in talks with Russia would be a ceasefire.

"If we fail to reach a ceasefire deal with the Russian delegation, it will indicate Putin's unwillingness to end the war," the Head of State emphasized.

Earlier, we reported that Zelensky arrived in Albania on May 16 to take part in the Summit of the European Political Community (EPC).

Earlier, Zelensky revealed the details of his meeting with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.