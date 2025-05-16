Zelensky's visit to Albania on May 16 — he will take part in the EPC Summit

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Albania on May 16. He will take part in the Summit of the European Political Community (EPC).

It was reported by the President's press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov.

Zelensky's visit to Albania

After completing his official visit to Turkey and making sure that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not show up for direct talks, Volodymyr Zelensky headed to Albania.

On the morning of May 16, the Ukrainian leader arrived in the country to take part in the Summit of the European Political Community.

"Yes, the President is already in Albania to take part in the EPC Summit," Nikiforov said.

Earlier, Zelensky revealed the details of his meeting with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The main focus was on the ceasefire.

Earlier, the Head of State spoke about his action plan in Turkey and whom he plans to meet.