Donald Trump's son Barron — what he looks like and what he is up to

Donald Trump's family. Photo: Instagram barrontrumpfn

Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. election has drawn attention not only to his team, but also to his family. In particular, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump.

Find out what the boy looks like and what he does in the Novyny.LIVE article.

Son of the U.S. President Barron Trump

The U.S. President Donald Trump has five children, but he and Melania Trump share only one son, Barron Trump.

Barron Trump as a child. Photo: from open sources

He is the President's youngest child. The boy is now 18 years old. He was born a year after the couple's wedding, and according to online reports, Melania has been a nurturing mother to him - cooking breakfast and helping him with his homework.

Donald Trump's family. Photo: from open sources

Barron Trump with his parents. Photo: Wikipedia

The son of such a wealthy family was expected to have a good education. He studied at New York University, School of Law and Economics.

At his young age, he even founded a real estate company, but it has already closed.

On the Internet, you can find photographic evidence that the guy lives a luxurious life — he lives in mansions, went to a private school, and has a personal bodyguard.

As for his appearance, he looks more like his father. Only he is taller than all the family members, standing over two meters. That's why he's easy to spot in a crowd.

Barron Trump with his mother Melania Trump. Photo: Twitter

As a child, he rarely appeared in public because his family kept him out of the limelight. However, as he grew older, he began to help his father.

He actively participated in Donald Trump's political campaign in 2016, appeared with him at events, and attended Trump's first inauguration in 2017. At the 2025 inauguration, he was already in the spotlight of television cameras.

Barron Trump at his father's inauguration in 2025. Photo: Twitter

Barron Trump with his father Donald Trump. Photo: Twitter

It is known that during Trump's last campaign, his son helped him understand the millennial generation and connect with young people.

Earlier we wrote more about Donald Trump's team. Marco Rubio was appointed Secretary of State instead of Anthony Blinken. Former actor Pete Hegseth was appointed U.S. Secretary of Defense. J.D. Vance, who once worked as a military journalist in Iraq, was appointed Vice President of the United States.