Russian shelling of Sumy region on May 14 — The number of dead has increased

The shelling of Sumy region. Photo: Sumy City Council

On Wednesday, May 14, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Sumy, Ukraine. The invaders struck one of the industrial facilities.

This information was reported by the Sumy City Council.

What is known about the consequences of the attack on the Sumy region?

Two people died as a result of the attack. Nine more were injured, two of whom are in serious condition.

Rescuers, medics, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

