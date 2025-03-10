Greenland’s accession to the United States — Trump made another statement

Our social media:

We will make you rich — Trump made the statement about Greenland

10 March 2025 11:28
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The American President, Donald Trump, has reiterated his desire to accede Greenland to the United States. He promised the island billions of dollars in investments.

Donald Trump wrote about it on his Truth Social social network. 

Trump’s statement on Greenland’s accession to the US

Trump has not given up on trying to make Greenland part of the United States. He promised the island billions of dollars in investment, new jobs, and economic growth in exchange for joining America.

"We will continue to KEEP YOU SAFE, as we have since World War II. We are ready to INVEST BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to create new jobs and MAKE YOU RICH — And, if you so choose, we welcome you to be a part of the Greatest Nation anywhere in the world, the United States of America!" the American President wrote.

Screenshot of Donald Trump’s post

As a reminder, in January, the media reported that Greenland was being urged to join the EU as soon as possible to "protect" itself from Donald Trump’s wishes. 

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote about how the occupation of Greenland could end for Trump.

