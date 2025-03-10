Greenland’s accession to the United States — Trump made another statement

President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The American President, Donald Trump, has reiterated his desire to accede Greenland to the United States. He promised the island billions of dollars in investments.

Donald Trump wrote about it on his Truth Social social network.

Trump’s statement on Greenland’s accession to the US

Trump has not given up on trying to make Greenland part of the United States. He promised the island billions of dollars in investment, new jobs, and economic growth in exchange for joining America.

"We will continue to KEEP YOU SAFE, as we have since World War II. We are ready to INVEST BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to create new jobs and MAKE YOU RICH — And, if you so choose, we welcome you to be a part of the Greatest Nation anywhere in the world, the United States of America!" the American President wrote.

Screenshot of Donald Trump’s post

