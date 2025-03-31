Powerful earthquake in Myanmar killed over 2,000 people

An earthquake-damaged building in Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

The previous week, a large-scale earthquake struck Myanmar. The death toll as a result of the natural disaster has increased dramatically.

This was reported by Xinhua on Monday, March 31.

Thousands killed in Myanmar earthquake

The earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 killed up to 2,056 people and injured thousands more.

The aftermath of the earthquake in Myanmar. Photo: UNICEF

About 3,900 people were injured, and approximately 270 are missing.

In addition, the Myanmar authorities declared a national mourning period from March 31 to April 6 due to the earthquake.

The aftermath of the earthquake in Myanmar. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

Earlier, we reported that on March 28, a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Mandalay, Myanmar's second most populous city.

