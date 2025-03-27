Six dead reported after tourist submarine sank near Egypt

Submarine captain. Photo: screenshot

A tourist submarine carrying Russian citizens sank near the Egyptian resort of Hurghada. The sightseeing submarine Sinbad collided with a coral reef during an underwater walk, causing a depressurization on board. The ship quickly began to sink.

This was reported by Russian media.

A submarine with Russian tourists sinks in Hurghada

There were 45 Russian tourists on board at the time of the crash. Six of them died, including a child. Another 13 passengers were taken to hospitals with injuries of varying severity. Some victims are in critical condition. At the same time, 24 people have already returned to their hotels. Two others are still missing as rescuers continue their search.

Rescuers managed to save most of the passengers. All evacuees were provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

Bathyscaphe on the inside before the disaster. Photo: Russian media

The causes of the tragedy are still being investigated, but according to a preliminary version, the disaster was caused by a control error — the pilot of the bathyscaphe failed to maneuver, which led to a collision with an underwater rock. After the impact, the hull of the vessel cracked and water began to flow rapidly inside. Photos and videos of the scene have already been posted online. Egyptian authorities have launched a technical investigation into the incident.

