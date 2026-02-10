Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensy met with the Moldovan Prime Minister Munteanu

Zelensy met with the Moldovan Prime Minister Munteanu

Ua en ru
Publication time 10 February 2026 20:29
Zelensky met with Moldovan Prime Minister Munteanu — details of the meeting
Volodymyr Zelensky and Alexandru Munteanu. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu. The two leaders discussed security issues, energy challenges, and European integration for both countries.

Volodymyr Zelensky reports about it on X, on Tuesday, February 10.

Advertisement

Zelensky met with Munteanu

The head of state thanked the Moldovan government for its consistent support of Ukraine amid the full-scale war, particularly for helping Ukrainian citizens who have found temporary shelter in Moldova.

"We share a common vision for our future in the European Union, and Ukraine and Moldova should pursue their path to the EU together, so that everyone in our region benefits from the strengthening of our peoples and of Europe as a whole," Zelensky added.

During the meeting, they devoted significant attention to energy security issues. The president and prime minister discussed the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, which caused power outages in Ukraine and several Moldovan cities. They agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and coordinate their actions in response to threats from Russia.

Munteanu confirmed Moldova's continued support for Ukraine and announced the government's decision to provide humanitarian aid, including generators and medical supplies.

Another key topic of the negotiations was the future membership of Ukraine and Moldova in the European Union. Zelensky and Munteanu discussed future joint steps, as well as the importance of simultaneously opening negotiation clusters.

Additionally, the parties discussed the prospects of implementing joint projects in the areas of the economy, defense production, transportation, and infrastructure.

Read more:

Umerov held important calls with Ukraine's partners — details

Trump to address Ukraine war on Feb. 24 anniversary

Volodymyr Zelensky Moldova Ukraine meeting collaboration
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information