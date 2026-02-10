Zelensky met with Moldovan Prime Minister Munteanu — details of the meeting

Volodymyr Zelensky and Alexandru Munteanu. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu. The two leaders discussed security issues, energy challenges, and European integration for both countries.

Volodymyr Zelensky reports about it on X, on Tuesday, February 10.

Zelensky met with Munteanu

During the meeting with the Prime Minister of Moldova, Alexandru Munteanu, we discussed bilateral projects between our countries. Energy, railways, infrastructure – all of these need to be realized.



Thank you for supporting Ukraine and our people. We share a common vision for… pic.twitter.com/ktsxx0krP4 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 10, 2026

The head of state thanked the Moldovan government for its consistent support of Ukraine amid the full-scale war, particularly for helping Ukrainian citizens who have found temporary shelter in Moldova.

"We share a common vision for our future in the European Union, and Ukraine and Moldova should pursue their path to the EU together, so that everyone in our region benefits from the strengthening of our peoples and of Europe as a whole," Zelensky added.

During the meeting, they devoted significant attention to energy security issues. The president and prime minister discussed the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, which caused power outages in Ukraine and several Moldovan cities. They agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and coordinate their actions in response to threats from Russia.

Munteanu confirmed Moldova's continued support for Ukraine and announced the government's decision to provide humanitarian aid, including generators and medical supplies.

Another key topic of the negotiations was the future membership of Ukraine and Moldova in the European Union. Zelensky and Munteanu discussed future joint steps, as well as the importance of simultaneously opening negotiation clusters.

Additionally, the parties discussed the prospects of implementing joint projects in the areas of the economy, defense production, transportation, and infrastructure.

