Main News of the day Umerov held important calls with Ukraine's partners — details

Umerov held important calls with Ukraine's partners — details

Ua en ru
Publication time 10 February 2026 19:53
Umerov held two important calls with Ukraine's partners
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov. Photo: Umerov/Facebook

On Tuesday, February 10, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov held two important calls with partners. During the conversations, the parties aligned their positions on the negotiation track.

Rustem Umerov reported this on Telegram, Novyny.LIVE informs.

Umerov on Important Calls With Partners

The Secretary of the NSDC said that today he held two important calls with Ukraine’s partners.

The first call was with national security advisers from the E3 countries: France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The second call was with national security advisers from the NB8 (Nordic-Baltic Eight) countries: Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland.

Umerov noted that during the calls, the sides managed to synchronize positions on the negotiation track and further diplomatic efforts.

During the conversations with partners, the NSDC Secretary emphasized the need for effective security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, this is one of the key foundations for a long-term peace.

"The E3 and NB8 countries are among the leaders in supporting our state. They provide critically important assistance, and we are sincerely grateful for their support and partnership. Together, we are moving toward a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," Umerov concluded.

Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
