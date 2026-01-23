Zelensky gives an update on peace talks in Abu Dhabi and energy recovery

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from the video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the start of important trilateral negotiations involving delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. The negotiations are taking place in the United Arab Emirates.

Zelensky announced this via Telegram on Friday, January 23.

The negotiations in Abu Dhabi

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian representatives are reporting to him almost hourly on the progress of the meetings.

The head of state emphasized that negotiations of this format have not occurred in a long time and that the parties are now discussing the parameters of a possible end to the war.

"They are discussing the terms for ending the war. They should have some answers from Russia by now. The most important thing is that Russia is ready to end the war it started. The Ukrainian position is clear," he said.

Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamiia, and Serhii Kyslytsya are participating in the negotiations. Tomorrow, they will be joined by the Chief of the General Staff, General Hnatov, and Vadym Skibitskyi, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, it is too early to draw final conclusions about the results of the negotiations. He expressed hope that Ukraine's desire to end the war and achieve full security will resonate with Russia.

The situation on the front

The Ukrainian leader noted that Russian military losses in December amounted to around 35,000 personnel, indicating the severity of the fighting. Personnel issues were also discussed, not only in the Ministry of Defense but also in various forces, including the Air Force.

The president emphasized the importance of collaboration within the Air Force and of analyzing cases of hits to improve the effectiveness of the defense system.

Regarding missile defense and international support, Zelensky reported positive progress in negotiations with international partners concerning the supply of missiles for air defense systems. He highlighted his conversation with President Donald Trump about missiles for the PAC-3 "Patriot" system in particular.

"Now, we need a positive signal in Ukraine regarding the delivery of these systems to our air defenders. Logistics must be maximized," the president emphasized.

He also instructed government officials to thoroughly review agreements with partners regarding the supply of weapons and equipment.

Energy and Infrastructure recovery

Today, the president held a special energy conference call attended by repair teams, emergency services, energy companies, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Zelensky emphasized that work is ongoing around the clock, yet the situation remains challenging in many regions, including Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Odesa.

He noted the clear organization of efforts regarding generator supplies, equipment, warming stations, and support for the population, particularly in Kyiv, where many buildings still lack heating.

The president discussed programs to support the economy and communities in crisis conditions with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. In particular, small businesses have the opportunity to purchase and maintain generators.

Additionally, a decision was made to provide material support to repair teams. Each worker involved in emergency restoration work will receive an additional payment of 20 thousand hryvnia (apx. $463—ed.) for each of the months of January, February, and March of 2026.

