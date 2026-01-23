Negotiations in Abu Dhabi: Budanov is the main trump card of Ukraine

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Trilateral talks regarding the end of the war in Ukraine are taking place on Friday, January 23, in the UAE between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, is considered the main trump card.

Sky News reports.

Peace talks in Abu Dhabi

It has not yet been officially confirmed whether Ukrainian and Russian representatives will be in the same room during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Sky News correspondent Sally Lockwood notes that Budanov may be Ukraine's key asset in these negotiations because he is considered a reliable partner in the U.S.

"If they are indeed around the same table, it could be a case of managing confrontation more than conversation," the message reads.

