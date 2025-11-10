Russia doesn't respect weakness — that's Europe's mistake, Zelensky warns

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of UKraine

Russia is testing Europe by violating different countries' airspace. A clear and harsh response is needed because Russia does not respond well to weakness.

On November 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X.

Europe's position regarding violations of airspace by Russian drones

Ukrainian president emphasized that Europe is not at war with Russia; rather, Russia is at war with Ukraine and many European countries. According to Zelensky, Europe fears the word "escalation" and believes that any response to Russia's unacceptable actions would be "escalation".

"And I believe the opposite: Russia does not like weakness. Any intellectual responses — precisely the kind Europe finds — read as weakness to Russia. Weakness creates a certain Russian flavor. The Russians sense that weakness, and they want, while no one is strong enough yet to pressure them, to inflict damage and take some extra gain for themselves. In Ukraine's direction, that gain looks like preventing Ukraine's development, destroying our identity, and taking our land — in short, political gains. In the energy sphere — Slovakia, Hungary, Eastern Europe, and Germany as well — the aim is to keep everyone permanently hooked on their energy," the message reads.

He emphasized that weakness does not lead to dialogue with Russia. For them, this means they can impose their narratives. According to the head of state, violations of European airspace by drones in various countries are tests.

"Tests of Europe, tests of its responses: all of Putin's drone attacks are probes to see what they are capable of. A test of how America will respond to the current threat to European NATO members. There' no smoke without fire, and I believe all these probes are dangerous for Europe’s integrity," Zelensky wrote.

It is not Europe that is at war with Russia; it is Russia that is at war with Ukraine – and potentially with many in Europe. We understand what they are capable of and what they might do, but Europe fears the word “escalation.” And Europeans always assume that, because they are… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 10, 2025

