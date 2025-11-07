Poland and Romania adopt AI-based anti-drone system tested in Ukraine

F-16 and F-35 fighter jets in the sky. Illustrative photo: REUTERS

Following several incursions into NATO airspace, Poland and Romania started deploying the American Merops system to defend against Russian drones, a system that has been tested in Ukraine. The system uses artificial intelligence to detect and approach drones.

The Associated Press reports on November 7.

The anti-drone system in Romania and Poland

According to the publication, the American Merops system consists of compact complexes that can fit in the bed of a midsize pickup truck. It is already being installed in Poland and Romania.

According to military officials from the Alliance, the plan is to eventually deploy Merops along the entire eastern border of NATO — from Turkey in the south to Norway in the north — to prevent Russia from considering crossing it.

Merops can identify and down drones using artificial intelligence to navigate around obstacles to satellite and electronic communications. It has passed successful trials in Ukraine.

"It can be used to protect both critical infrastructure, such as airports, and armed forces maneuvering in a combat zone, he added," the article reads.

