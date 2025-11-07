Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Poland and Romania roll out new system to block Russian drones

Poland and Romania roll out new system to block Russian drones

Ua en ru
Publication time 7 November 2025 15:42
Updated 15:46
Poland and Romania adopt AI-based anti-drone system tested in Ukraine
F-16 and F-35 fighter jets in the sky. Illustrative photo: REUTERS

Following several incursions into NATO airspace, Poland and Romania started deploying the American Merops system to defend against Russian drones, a system that has been tested in Ukraine. The system uses artificial intelligence to detect and approach drones.

The Associated Press reports on November 7. 

Advertisement

The anti-drone system in Romania and Poland

According to the publication, the American Merops system consists of compact complexes that can fit in the bed of a midsize pickup truck. It is already being installed in Poland and Romania.

According to military officials from the Alliance, the plan is to eventually deploy Merops along the entire eastern border of NATO — from Turkey in the south to Norway in the north — to prevent Russia from considering crossing it.

Merops can identify and down drones using artificial intelligence to navigate around obstacles to satellite and electronic communications. It has passed successful trials in Ukraine. 

"It can be used to protect both critical infrastructure, such as airports, and armed forces maneuvering in a combat zone, he added," the article reads. 

Read more:

Ukraine became the global drone hub, Expert explains

Ukraine plans to build 20 million drones in 2026

Poland Denmark Romania drones russia
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information