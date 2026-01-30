Zelensky speaks on Donbas or the nuclear plant in terms of the peace plan

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine will not consider any compromises within the framework of the peace plan that could result in the loss of territorial integrity. He added that Ukraine will not hand over Donbas or the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Russia without a fight.

He made this statement while speaking with journalists.

Concessions to Russia and guarantees

The president emphasized that Donbas remains one of the most challenging issues in negotiations. As of now, no compromises have been reached regarding this region. Zelensky emphasized that negotiations could continue, but he said they could not end with decisions that contradict Ukraine's sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the president announced that the United States is suggesting a compromise in the form of a free economic zone. However, he said that control remains the key issue.

Ukraine's position is that control over the territories should be fair. In his opinion, Ukraine should control the territories currently under its jurisdiction.

What about security guarantees?

Zelensky devoted a separate block of his statements to security guarantees. The president emphasized that these guarantees must be formalized and signed before the final decision to end the war is made.

According to Zelensky, the military appendix to the package of guarantees with the United States includes a specific list of weapons needed for the Ukrainian army, which consists of 800,000 soldiers. Zelensky noted that some of these needs could be financed by European partners.

However, the president pointed out the political limitations that exist even within the declared support. Zelensky stated that the "Coalition of the Willing" declaration is important, but it currently lacks sufficient legal force. He said that the parliaments of partner countries have not yet adopted the necessary resolutions or voted on this declaration. Without this, the security guarantees remain only political intentions.

