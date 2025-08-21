What Zelensky showed Trump on the battlefield map during White House meeting

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explained what he discussed with US President Donald Trump near a map at the White House. According to Zelensky, he revealed the real situation at the battlefield because the map was inaccurate.

Ukrainian leader said this during a conversation with journalists on Thursday, August 21, RBC-Ukraine reports.

Zelensky's conversation with Trump near the map

"We had a map showing the battlefield situation with information about the percentage of territories that were occupied after 2014 and after 2022. When we arrived, they already had their own map," Zelensky said.

According to Ukrainian president, he wanted to show Trump the real situation at the front. To do this, Zelensky used a map prepared by the United States.

"For this, I don’t need our map, I can use your map, because I understand perfectly well what the situation is: where we are, about the presence in Donbas, in the east in general, why they cannot take this or that territory, and so on. These were my lengthy explanations, but it was an absolutely normal dialogue," the Ukrainian leader said.

Errors on the map

Volodymyr Zelensky pointed out some inaccuracies on the map of the Donetsk region. The map stated that the region was 73% occupied, but it is actually 67% or 69%.

Donbas for Ukraine

Zelensky emphasized to Trump that if Ukraine withdraws from the Donbas, it will open the way to Kharkiv. He also showed the roads to Dnipro, the country's industrial center.

"If we are talking about withdrawing from the east, we cannot do that. It’s not only a matter of the Constitution, it’s a matter of the country’s survival and of the strongest defensive lines, of the distances to industrial centers. If (Russian leader Vladimir — ed.) Putin gets this, then he will try to move further. Did President Trump agree? He understood," the president of Ukraine stressed.

Crimea

Zelensky said that the United States talked a lot about Crimea, which is temporarily occupied.

"I pointed out that this is the biggest problem. By the way, he said that Ukraine’s withdrawal was, in his opinion, a big mistake. He noted that Crimea is the key to the full-scale war," he added.

