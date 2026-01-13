Ukraine under fire on January 13 — Zelensky identified the main goal of Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on January 13. Russian invaders launched nearly 300 attack drones, 18 ballistic missiles, and seven cruise missiles at Ukrainian cities.

The head of state wrote about this on X.

Russia's attack on energy infrastructure and civilians

The president noted that the Kremlin's main goal remains Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Last night, the enemy attacked eight regions.

"Almost 300 attack drones, most of them "shaheds," along with 18 ballistic and 7 cruise missiles, were launched by the Russians against Ukraine last night. Once again, the main target of the strike was our energy – generation facilities and substations. Sadly, there has been extensive destruction of residential and civilian infrastructure. Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions came under attack," wrote Zelensky.

Additionally, the president commented on the cynical attack by the Russian invaders on a postal terminal in Kharkiv region, which resulted in the deaths of four people.

"With no military purpose whatsoever, Russia lobbed missiles at a postal terminal in Korotych, Kharkiv region, killing 4 people. My condolences to their families and loved ones," says Zelensky.

The president also noted that the situation in Kyiv region remains tense, leaving several hundred subscribers without electricity.

"Every such strike against life is a reminder that support for Ukraine cannot be stopped. Missiles for air defense systems are needed every day, and especially during winter. The world can respond to this Russian terror with new assistance packages for Ukraine. We expect the acceleration of deliveries already agreed with America and Europe. Russia must come to learn that cold will not help it win the war," Zelensky wrote.

