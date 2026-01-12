Norway is working on supplying weapons to Ukraine — details

Espen Barth Eide, Norwegian Foreign Minister. Photo: still from the video

Norway is bolstering its military support for Ukraine. This primarily involves providing ammunition and enhancing the effectiveness of Western air defense systems.

On January 12, during a briefing in Kyiv, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide announced that Norway will increase its supply of weapons to Ukraine, as reported by Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets.

Advertisement

Norway will increase its supply of weapons to Ukraine

According to Eide, Norway is working hard to provide ammunition for Ukrainian air defense systems because the shortage of interceptors remains a key problem amid constant Russian air attacks.

Additionally, the possibility of integrating Ukrainian-produced components into NASAMS air defense systems is being considered as part of the cooperation framework. According to Eide, this will strengthen the capabilities of the system and significantly expand its scope of application.

"We are working intensively and plan to provide ammunition for missiles, which is an urgent need. We know that Ukrainian manufacturers can integrate their components into NASAMS, creating a powerful system. Currently, NASAMS are scarce and expensive. However, thanks to the integration of Ukrainian components, we will be able to use more of these systems," Eide said.

Read more: