Britain is developing the Nightfall ballistic missile for Ukraine

John Healey and Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

In response to Russian aggression, Great Britain is preparing to launch a large-scale defense project to develop new tactical ballistic missiles that will greatly strengthen Ukraine's offensive capabilities. The project involves developing weapons for deep strikes.

This information was released by the British government's press service.

The UK will help Ukraine develop the long-range weapons

The ground-based missile can hit targets over 500 kilometers away and carries a 200-kilogram warhead. Project Nightfall accelerates the development of rocket systems suited for use in tough combat environments, including areas with electronic warfare.

This concept enables the launch of missiles from various vehicles, the rapid execution of a series of launches, and the swift change of positions. This tactic is expected to enable Ukrainian forces to strike key enemy military targets while minimizing the risk of an immediate Russian counterresponse.

How much does a Nightfall missile cost?

These missiles are expected to be produced with high precision at a rate of up to ten per month. With an estimated maximum cost of £800,000 per rocket, the project is a relatively affordable solution for long-range strikes. Additionally, it is noted that the system will have minimal foreign export control restrictions.

The United Kingdom has already supplied Ukraine with thousands of attack drones intended to strike targets deep within enemy territory.

Minister of Defense John Healey stated that Russia's recent nighttime attacks confirm the Kremlin's intention to act without restraint by striking civilian areas with modern weaponry. According to Healey, Moscow is not demonstrating readiness for real peace negotiations; rather, it is escalating the war. He mentioned his own trip to Ukraine, during which he heard air raid sirens on the way from Lviv to Kyiv. Healey called this a striking reminder of the constant rocket and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities during the winter.

"We won't stand for this, which is why we are determined to put leading edge weapons into the hands of Ukrainians as they fight back," John Healey said.

In turn, Defense and Industrial Preparedness Minister Luke Pollard stated that Europe's resilience depends on Ukraine's ability to defend itself. He added that new British long-range missiles will help Ukrainian soldiers maintain the initiative on the battlefield and present additional strategic challenges to the Kremlin.

"In 2026, we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. Providing equipment to keep them in the fight today, whilst working to secure the peace tomorrow," Luke Pollard stated.

According to the plans, three industry teams will be awarded a total of £9 million in contracts as part of the Nightfall project.

The funding will go toward designing, developing, and manufacturing the first three missiles, which are to be prepared for test launches within a year. The project focuses on quickly creating prototypes, gradually improving technologies, and increasing resistance to electronic warfare, as well as the ability to rapidly scale production, primarily supporting British enterprises.

Although Nightfall primarily supports Ukraine, the British government emphasizes that it will also lay the groundwork for future long-range strike programs by the British Armed Forces.

When will the rockets be ready for deployment?

On December 19, 2025, the technical requirements for the project were delivered to potential contractors who had signed confidentiality agreements. Proposals are due February 9, 2026, and contracts are expected to be signed in March 2026.

