Norway steps up energy support for Ukraine

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's Foreign Minister. Photo: screenshot from the video

Norway has announced new aid for Ukraine. In particular, it includes an energy support package and $8.3 billion for 2026.

Andrii Sybiha, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, announced at a press conference with Espen Barth Eide, Norway's Foreign Minister, on Monday, January 12, according to Novyny.LIVE correspondent Halyna Ostapovets.

Assistance for Ukraine from Norway

Sybiha thanked the Norwegian Foreign Minister for being one of the first to visit Ukraine in early 2026.

"But even more importantly, Norway is helping Ukraine through this extremely difficult winter. Despite Russia's attempts to use the cold as a weapon, we know that we have reliable allies. The new energy support package for Ukraine announced today by the Norwegian government is very timely," he said.

According to him, this package will help strengthen the resilience of Ukraine and society. This is a continuation of Oslo's sustainable energy support.

Sybiha recalled that the Norwegians came to the rescue last year when Ukraine urgently needed to purchase additional gas to get through the heating season.

"In December, the Norwegian parliament approved $8.3 billion to support Ukraine through 2026. Norway is the leader of the Air Defense Initiative, with a total contribution of $850 million. In total, almost 17 billion over two years. This is a powerful support and contribution to security and peace throughout Europe," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

According to him, this kind of support gives Ukrainians the faith that they are not alone.

The parties discussed this year's cooperation priorities and the implementation of joint projects. The countries plan to increase investment potential and foster mutually beneficial partnerships, particularly in security, defense, and technology.

"Ukraine and Norway already have a number of joint defense projects. Today, our talks were attended by leading Ukrainian defense companies. We see the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation for both Norwegian and Ukrainian companies. And this interaction definitely makes us stronger, more independent and has great prospects," says Sybiha.

The parties also paid special attention to strengthening Ukraine's air defense because it involves protecting lives and investing in peace and security across Europe.

Additionally, they discussed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. The war in Ukraine has lasted longer than the Soviet-German war.

"At the same time, the aggressor has not achieved a single strategic goal in these almost four years. Now is the time to join forces to force Moscow to peace," the minister added.

