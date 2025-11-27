Ukraine and Latvia discussed increasing UAV supplies — Sybiha

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Sybiha/Facebook

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha announced new agreements with Latvia regarding the production and supply of drones. He noted that Latvia had transferred 12,000 unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine.

The head of Ukraine’s MFA stated this during a joint briefing with Latvia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Baiba Braže, reports Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets from the scene on Thursday, November 27.

Sybiha on new agreements with Latvia

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported that Latvia had transferred 12,000 drones to Ukraine and had discussed with Kyiv the expansion of UAV production and supply in 2026.

In addition, the countries also agreed on further steps to strengthen defense cooperation and support Ukrainian infrastructure.

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Latvia also discussed the issue of a reparations credit — joint work continues on consolidating support for these efforts.

Sybiha noted that the countries agreed to promote additional steps at the EU level to counter Russia’s "shadow fleet."

The parties also discussed defense priorities for the next year, the expansion of cooperation in joint production, and the exchange of technologies.

Special attention was given to supporting Ukraine’s energy system.

Sybiha emphasized that Russian attacks on the energy system had caused significant damage, and partner assistance is critically important ahead of winter.

"We also agreed, together with other Baltic countries, to work at the EU level to counter Russia’s fleet.

We also discussed defense priorities for the next year, the expansion of defense cooperation between Ukraine and Latvia, particularly in the field of joint production and technology exchange.

Special attention was paid to supporting the energy system, especially ahead of winter," Sybiha said.

The head of Ukraine’s MFA also expressed gratitude for the Latvian government’s assistance to the communities of the Chernihiv region in restoring critical and social infrastructure — as well as for organizing recreation programs for children.

The total amount of this year’s projects is 5.7 million euros. On November 26, the Latvian delegation inaugurated two facilities rebuilt with Latvia’s funds: the pediatric unit of the Chernihiv Central Hospital and the Child Rights Protection Center.

