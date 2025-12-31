Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Romania and Croatia joined PURL — details from Zelensky

Publication time 31 December 2025 14:16
Romania and Croatia join PURL program to Boost Ukraine’s defense
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP

Romania and Croatia joined the PURL program (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) and announced their initial contributions. This important initiative enables the purchase of American weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made this announcement on X on December 31.

"Thank you to Romania and Croatia for joining the PURL initiative and announcing their first contributions to it. This is an important initiative that makes it possible to purchase American weapons and bolster our defense, including missiles for Patriots and other capabilities we need," Zelensky said.

Since the launch of PURL in August, the president said that 24 countries have already joined.

  • The Netherlands
  • Denmark
  • Norway
  • Sweden
  • Germany
  • Canada
  • Estonia
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Iceland
  • Finland
  • Belgium
  • Spain
  • Luxembourg
  • Portugal
  • Slovenia
  • Poland
  • Australia
  • Greece
  • New Zealand
  • North Macedonia
  • Montenegro
  • Romania
  • Croatia

The total contributions amounted to $4.3 billion, nearly $1.5 billion of which was contributed in December alone. Thanks to this, eight aid packages have already been formed, and two more are currently being filled.

"We thank everyone who helped Ukraine this year and those who will continue to support us in 2026. We are bringing closer peace and guaranteed security for Ukraine and all of Europe," the president wrote.

Read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky weapons Romania military aid Croatia PURL
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
