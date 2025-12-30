Trump pledges air defense aid to Ukraine — Zelensky

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced plans to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities. Air defense was a key topic of discussion.

Zelensky announced this during a press conference on Tuesday, December 30.

Trump pledged air defense support for Ukraine

He noted that the need for Ukraine to have modern air defense systems, particularly Patriot systems, was discussed in detail during the conversation.

"President Trump said he would help. I am very grateful to him for this," Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine is ready to purchase the necessary equipment through the PURL program and requested that Trump expedite the process.

