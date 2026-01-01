Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 1 — how many drones were launched and which regions were affected

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On New Year's Eve, Russia launched over 200 attack drones at Ukraine. Most of them were shot down by air defense forces.

On Thursday, January 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on X.

Russian attack on Ukraine on January 1 — President's reaction

"The strikes hit the Volyn, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. The targets were our energy infrastructure. Wherever necessary, rescuers are providing assistance, and power engineers are restoring electricity after the strikes. I thank every person involved in responding to the aftermath," Zelensky wrote.

The consequences of the attack on the Volyn region. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The target of the attack was the energy sector.

"The killings must be stopped – there can be no pauses in protecting human life. If the strikes do not stop even during the New Year holidays, then air defense deliveries cannot be delayed. Our allies have the necessary scarce equipment. We expect that everything agreed with the United States at the end of December for our protection will be delivered on time," the president noted.

The rescuers are eliminating fire in Odesa region. Photo: screenshot from the video

Zelensky thanked everyone who is willing to stand with Ukraine and work together for shared security.

On the night of January 1, Russian forces hit a residential building in Kharkiv region, and energy facilities and civilian buildings were hit in Odesa region.

