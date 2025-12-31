Politico highlights Zelensky’s media breakthrough in 2025

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

In late 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced a new method of communicating with the media. According to Politico, online chats with journalists on WhatsApp were one of the most unexpected and effective media innovations of the year.

This was reported by Politico, on Wednesday, December 31.

Q&A sessions with the president in WhatsApp

This year, the Office of the President of Ukraine introduced a new practice of conducting question-and-answer sessions directly with the head of state in the press service's chat. Both Ukrainian and foreign journalists participate in the discussion and receive real-time answers from the president on current internal and external policy issues.

The first online briefing of this kind took place on December 8 during Zelensky's flight from London to Brussels. This format allows the president to respond quickly to media requests, eliminating the need for traditional press conferences.

According to Politico, this model of communication showcases the Ukrainian government's adaptability to war and the digital landscape, as well as Zelensky's dedication to maintaining consistent communication with journalists and the international audience.

