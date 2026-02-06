Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky marks 30 years of Ukraine's flag in Antarctica

Publication time 6 February 2026 21:42
Zelensky honors 30 years since Ukraine raised flag in Antarctica
Volodymyr Zelensky with the participants of the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Friday, February 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the 30th anniversary of raising the Ukrainian flag at the Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic station. He emphasized that Ukraine continues to develop science and support research activities, even in the midst of war, as these are important for national pride and the country's international standing.

The Ukrainian leader made this announcement on X, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

The 30th anniversary of raising the flag at the Akademik Vernadsky

"This is extremely important to us: we have people and achievements to be proud of. Ukrainian researchers and scientists are making a significant contribution to ensuring that our country is respected worldwide, while also developing our national science," Zelensky wrote.

Volodymyr Zelensky held an online meeting with participants of the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition to congratulate them on the anniversary.

Participants from previous expeditions who joined the defense of Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion also took part in the meeting. 

"I thank our warriors for their service. I thank all our scientists for devoting themselves to this important work," the President added.

Volodymyr Zelensky Ukrainian flag
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
