Main News of the day Canada is providing Ukraine with AIM missiles for air defense

Canada is providing Ukraine with AIM missiles for air defense

Ua en ru
Publication time 6 February 2026 19:13
Canada delivered the first AIM missiles to Ukraine for air defense — details
Soldiers load an American AIM-120 medium-range missile onto an F-16 fighter jet. Photo: Reuters

Canada will provide Ukraine with AIM missiles. These missiles will strengthen air defense and counter cruise missiles. The first deliveries of the weapons are currently underway.

On Friday, February 6, Ukraine's Minister of Defense, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced the deliveries, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

The first deliveries of AIM missiles from Canada

The Ukrainian Minister of Defense discussed cooperation with Canada's Minister of National Defense, David MacKenzie. They discussed strengthening air defense forces.

What is known about the AIM missiles?

These American missiles are air-to-air and have a short range. Development of the missiles began at the end of the 1940s. They became operational in the US Navy in the 1950s.

Currently, these missiles are in service in several countries:

  • United States;
  • Great Britain;
  • France;
  • Germany;
  • Australia, and others.

The AIM missile can be carried by most modern fighter jets, including the F-15 and F-16, as well as fifth-generation fighters such as the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.

Olha Antonovska - editor
Author
Olha Antonovska
