Canada delivered the first AIM missiles to Ukraine for air defense — details

Soldiers load an American AIM-120 medium-range missile onto an F-16 fighter jet. Photo: Reuters

Canada will provide Ukraine with AIM missiles. These missiles will strengthen air defense and counter cruise missiles. The first deliveries of the weapons are currently underway.

On Friday, February 6, Ukraine's Minister of Defense, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced the deliveries, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

The first deliveries of AIM missiles from Canada

Productive call with @DavidMcGuinty. Canada is transferring AIM missiles to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and counter cruise missiles — delivery already underway. Also discussed joint drone production, military training, and experience sharing 🇺🇦🇨🇦 — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 6, 2026

The Ukrainian Minister of Defense discussed cooperation with Canada's Minister of National Defense, David MacKenzie. They discussed strengthening air defense forces.

What is known about the AIM missiles?

These American missiles are air-to-air and have a short range. Development of the missiles began at the end of the 1940s. They became operational in the US Navy in the 1950s.

Currently, these missiles are in service in several countries:

United States;

Great Britain;

France;

Germany;

Australia, and others.

The AIM missile can be carried by most modern fighter jets, including the F-15 and F-16, as well as fifth-generation fighters such as the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.

