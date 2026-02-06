Merz claimed that Putin is not ready for peace — details

Friedrich Merz. Photo: Reuters

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Russia is currently demonstrating the greatest resistance to reaching any agreements to end the war against Ukraine. Therefore, Western partners will continue to seek ways to pressure Moscow.

Merz made this statement during his tour of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Merz discussed Russia's resistance to achieving peace

According to Merz, the key to stopping the fighting lies with Moscow, yet Russian President Vladimir Putin does not appear willing to engage in constructive dialogue.

During his visit to Abu Dhabi, Merz discussed the situation in Ukraine and negotiations with the leaders of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. They agreed on Russia's role in the peace process.

"Regarding Putin, we share one assessment. If there are opportunities to strengthen negotiations, all parties are currently taking advantage of them. However, I also see Russia's tough stance and Putin's unwillingness to end the war. Russia is showing the greatest possible resistance to constructive negotiations or reaching agreements," said Merz.

