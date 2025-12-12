Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky made a statement about Kupiansk's defense

Publication time 12 December 2025 18:48
Zelensky visited Kupiansk and made a statement about the city's defense — details
Volodymyr Zelensky with Ukrainian servicemen. Photo: Office of the President

During his visit to Kupiansk, one of the hottest areas of the frontline, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Ukrainian defenders. The head of state heard the soldiers' report on the situation in the city and honored them with awards in celebration of Ground Forces Day.

Zelensky announced this on X on Friday, December 12.

Zelensky met with soldiers in Kupiansk

During the meeting, he listened to a detailed report on the defense of Kupiansk and the situation in the part of the city where the Russian occupiers are being cleared out. They discussed the types of weapons used by the unit, drone operations, and the military's interaction with the Unmanned Systems Forces.

During the meeting, the president presented the military with state awards and congratulated them on Ground Forces Day.

"I thank the defenders for their service and for everything they do. I am grateful to have this opportunity to personally thank the warriors for defending Kupiansk and this sector, to honor them with state awards, and to congratulate the defenders on Land Forces Day. When the Russians boast about some fictional achievements, we take pride in our real warriors and their real accomplishments," Zelensky wrote.

Also in Kharkiv Oblast, the president visited the control point of the Kupiansk tactical group.

"We also discussed the warriors' needs, ensuring stable logistics, and their experience in rapidly evacuating the wounded, including the use of ground robotic systems. Thank you for the discussion; we will certainly follow up on everything," Zelensky wrote.

The President honored the defenders with the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi I-III classes, the orders "For Courage" III class and the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine".

Read more:

Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
