Zelensky visited Kupiansk and made a statement about the city's defense — details

Volodymyr Zelensky with Ukrainian servicemen. Photo: Office of the President

During his visit to Kupiansk, one of the hottest areas of the frontline, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Ukrainian defenders. The head of state heard the soldiers' report on the situation in the city and honored them with awards in celebration of Ground Forces Day.

Zelensky announced this on X on Friday, December 12.

Zelensky met with soldiers in Kupiansk

During the meeting, he listened to a detailed report on the defense of Kupiansk and the situation in the part of the city where the Russian occupiers are being cleared out. They discussed the types of weapons used by the unit, drone operations, and the military's interaction with the Unmanned Systems Forces.

During a meeting with the warriors of the 2nd Battalion of the 101st Separate Guard Brigade of the General Staff named after Colonel General Hennadii Vorobiov, I received a briefing on the defense of Kupyansk and the situation in that part of the city where clearing operations… pic.twitter.com/IZq6E7NI8M — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 12, 2025

During the meeting, the president presented the military with state awards and congratulated them on Ground Forces Day.

"I thank the defenders for their service and for everything they do. I am grateful to have this opportunity to personally thank the warriors for defending Kupiansk and this sector, to honor them with state awards, and to congratulate the defenders on Land Forces Day. When the Russians boast about some fictional achievements, we take pride in our real warriors and their real accomplishments," Zelensky wrote.

Also in Kharkiv Oblast, the president visited the control point of the Kupiansk tactical group.

Kharkiv region. At the command post of the Tactical Group Kupyansk, I heard a report on the frontline situation – the progress of the operation to locate and destroy the remaining enemy forces in Kupyansk, and the further defense of the city. We also discussed the warriors'… pic.twitter.com/GrLj5SD8xM — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 12, 2025

"We also discussed the warriors' needs, ensuring stable logistics, and their experience in rapidly evacuating the wounded, including the use of ground robotic systems. Thank you for the discussion; we will certainly follow up on everything," Zelensky wrote.

The President honored the defenders with the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi I-III classes, the orders "For Courage" III class and the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine".

