What Zelensky and Macron Discussed on December 1 — details

On Monday, December 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron held a joint press conference. During the conference, the two leaders outlined their key positions on the security situation, the course of the war, and the next steps for the international community.

Macron condemns Russian strikes and calls for Ukraine-centered security

French President Emmanuel Macron sharply condemned Russia's strikes on Ukraine, calling them an "outrage against international law" and a major obstacle to peace efforts. He stressed that any security guarantees must be designed with Ukraine at the table and fully aligned with its national interests.

Macron also said that pressure on the Russian economy will "change dramatically" in the coming weeks. According to him, Moscow has consistently rejected every ceasefire proposal put forward by Ukraine and Western partners.

Zelensky: Ukraine is living through "critical days"

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is experiencing "special days" during which the situation on the ground may shift significantly.

He reported that Ukrainian defense forces have almost completely cleared Kupiansk of Russian invaders. Zelensky also noted that Ukraine is working on long-term security measures aimed at preventing a potential third Russian invasion.

The president added that Russia suffered its highest losses in nearly four years of war this October — about 25,500 soldiers. He described the front line as "alive," with movement on both sides: Russian troops sometimes advance only by deploying large numbers of personnel, but these groups are ultimately destroyed and forced to retreat.

Zelensky also commented on the situation regarding the new Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, saying consultations are scheduled after his return to Ukraine.

Ceasefire attempts rejected repeatedly by Moscow

Macron reiterated that Russia has consistently refused all proposals for a ceasefire in recent months. The United States made several mediation attempts, including a proposal back in March. Zelensky supported the initiative at the time, but Moscow rejected it outright.

A similar scenario unfolded in June, when London worked on a new ceasefire plan — again refused by Russia. Further attempts, including a US initiative in Anchorage, also failed as the Kremlin once more said "no."

