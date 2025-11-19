Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of Atatürk in Ankara — video

Zelensky honored the memory of Türkiye's first leader — video
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
On Wednesday, November 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of Türkiye's first president Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Ankara.
The president announced this on X.
Ankara. The Anıtkabir Mausoleum. Honored the memory of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the first President of Türkiye. pic.twitter.com/ZhXg4b5sfr— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 19, 2025
Zelensky visited the Anitkabir Memorial Complex
The Ukrainian leader honored Atatürk's memory at the Anitkabir memorial complex.
Volodymyr Zelensky laid a wreath of flowers and signed the guestbook.
