Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of Atatürk in Ankara — video

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Wednesday, November 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of Türkiye's first president Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Ankara.

The president announced this on X.

Ankara. The Anıtkabir Mausoleum. Honored the memory of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the first President of Türkiye. pic.twitter.com/ZhXg4b5sfr — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 19, 2025

Zelensky visited the Anitkabir Memorial Complex

The Ukrainian leader honored Atatürk's memory at the Anitkabir memorial complex.

Zelensky at the Anitkabir Memorial Complex. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky laid a wreath of flowers and signed the guestbook.

Commemoration ceremony of Atatürk. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

