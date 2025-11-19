Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky honored the memory of Türkiye's first leader — video

Zelensky honored the memory of Türkiye's first leader — video

Publication time 19 November 2025 15:13
Updated 15:17
Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of Atatürk in Ankara — video
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

 On Wednesday, November 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of Türkiye's first president Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Ankara.

The president announced this on X.

Zelensky visited the Anitkabir Memorial Complex

The Ukrainian leader honored Atatürk's memory at the Anitkabir memorial complex.

Zelensky at the Anitkabir Memorial Complex.
Zelensky at the Anitkabir Memorial Complex. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky laid a wreath of flowers and signed the guestbook.

Commemoration ceremony of Atatürk November 19
Commemoration ceremony of Atatürk. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky Turkey memorial complex Ukraine president
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
