Zelensky condemns terrorist regime in Iran — statement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his support for people who value freedom and are willing to fight for it. He drew attention to the situation in Iran, where people are reportedly being killed en masse, and the regime is promoting war and violence in the region and around the world.

The head of state announced this in the evening address on February 2.

Zelensky on Iran

He stressed that Ukraine will not forget any of the Shahed attack drones striking Ukrainian cities, villages, and people. He also acknowledged Europeans and Iranians who advocate a principled and active position on Iran and support Ukraine.

The president announced that the European Union has agreed to recognize one of the Iranian regime's key organizations, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as a terrorist organization. European procedures are still ongoing, but Ukraine has already designated this organization as a terrorist.

"All terrorists in the world deserve the same treatment and condemnation – none should prevail," Zelensky said.

