President responds to aftermath of nighttime attack on Kyiv

Zelensky comments on the Russian attack on Kyiv
In Kyiv, rescue teams continue to clear the rubble of a residential building destroyed during the massive Russian attack on August 28. President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that at least eight people have been confirmed dead, including a child. Dozens have been injured, and rescuers do not rule out the possibility that more people may still be trapped under the debris.
"Tragically, at least 8 people have already been confirmed dead. One of them is a child. My condolences to all their families and loved ones," said the head of state.
The President emphasized that today’s missile and drone strikes are Russia’s response to those calling for a ceasefire and diplomatic solutions.
"Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table. It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war," Zelensky emphasized.
He noted that such behavior by the Kremlin shows that Russia still does not face real consequences and takes advantage of the fact that part of the world turns a blind eye to its crimes, attempting to find excuses for the aggressor. Zelensky called on the international community to respond clearly and decisively.
"We expect a reaction from China to what is going on. China has repeatedly called for not expanding the war and for a ceasefire. Yet this is not happening because of Russia. We expect a reaction from Hungary. The death of children should definitely stir far greater emotions than anything else. We expect a response from everyone in the world who has called for peace but now more often stays silent rather than taking principled positions," Zelensky said.
He emphasized that it is time for new, tough sanctions against Russia, which has violated "all diplomatic deadlines" and continues to kill civilians every day.
