President responds to aftermath of nighttime attack on Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

In Kyiv, rescue teams continue to clear the rubble of a residential building destroyed during the massive Russian attack on August 28. President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that at least eight people have been confirmed dead, including a child. Dozens have been injured, and rescuers do not rule out the possibility that more people may still be trapped under the debris.

Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about this on X.

Zelensky shows how Russia "really" wants peace

"Tragically, at least 8 people have already been confirmed dead. One of them is a child. My condolences to all their families and loved ones," said the head of state.

The President emphasized that today’s missile and drone strikes are Russia’s response to those calling for a ceasefire and diplomatic solutions.

"Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table. It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war," Zelensky emphasized.