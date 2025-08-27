Zelensky appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ukraine’s new ambassador to the US

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On Wednesday, August 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed a new Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America. It is Olha Stefanishyna.

The Ukrainian leader announced this in his evening address.

Ukraine's new ambassador to the United States

Zelensky noted that the formal procedures had already been completed. Today, he signed a decree appointing Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.

The Ukrainian leader also outlined the primary objectives for improving embassy operations. According to Zelensky, the most important thing is to fully implement all agreements with Washington, especially those in the defense sector.

He emphasized that Ukraine's long-term security depends on its relationship with the United States.

"There are two Ukrainian proposals on the table, and they are strong proposals. This is an arms deal for Ukraine and an agreement on modern drones for the United States. And we are counting on a quick movement in relations," the Head of State noted.

Ukraine's former ambassador to the United States

Zelensky thanked Oksana Markarova, who represented Ukraine in the United States throughout the years of full-scale war.

"And Ukraine has always been heard in the United States. I want to thank you for this work. We have already talked about further cooperation, and I offered Oksana Markarova to continue to be in the team — to work for Ukraine," he added.

